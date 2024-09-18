Pets stolen in break and enter returned to owner

South Bruce OPP were able to reunite an owner and their pets after they were taken from their home.

Police responded to a report of a break and enter just after 10 a.m. Sept. 15 along Bruce Road 20 in the Municipality of Kincardine.

The victim's cat and dog were allegedly removed from the home during the break in.

Through investigation, police said they were able to identify and locate the suspect involved and placed them under arrest. The stolen pets were then returned to their owner.

A 49-year-old man from Kincardine was charged with break and enter, two counts of mischief under $5,000, and two counts of theft under $5,000

The accused was held for a bail hearing in Walkerton.