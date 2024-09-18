Perth County crash sends motorcycle driver to hospital
A motorcycle driver has serious injuries after a crash in Perth County.
It happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Highway 8 between Perth Road 179 and Perth Road 168.
According to police, the crash involved the motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.
There is no word on how the crash happened or possible charges.
More details are expected to be released.
