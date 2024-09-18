LONDON
London

    • Perth County crash sends motorcycle driver to hospital

    Highway 8 was closed between Perth rod 179 and Perth Road 168 on Sept. 17, 2024. (Source: Google) Highway 8 was closed between Perth rod 179 and Perth Road 168 on Sept. 17, 2024. (Source: Google)
    A motorcycle driver has serious injuries after a crash in Perth County.

    It happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Highway 8 between Perth Road 179 and Perth Road 168.

    According to police, the crash involved the motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

    There is no word on how the crash happened or possible charges.

    More details are expected to be released.

