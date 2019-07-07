Featured
Person pulled from Masonville area swimming pool
Middlesex-London EMS perform CPR on a possible drowning victim in London Ont. on July 7, 2019. (Brent Lale/CTV)
CTV London
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 6:02PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 6:04AM EDT
It's not clear what happened but one person was reportedly pulled from a swimming pool in the Masonville area Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to an address in London around 4:20 p.m.
Paramedics could be seen performing CPR on the victim and loading that person into an ambulance.
The person's current condition is not known at this time.