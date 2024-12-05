Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after Wednesday crash

A pedestrian struck in London on Wednesday is now in life-threatening condition.

Around 2:35 p.m. emergency crews responded to the area of Oxford Street east and First Street for the crash between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to police, a man was transported to hospital by paramedic services with life-threatening injuries. The driver and all witnesses remained at the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages and has been reassigned to members of the LPS Traffic Management Unit.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.