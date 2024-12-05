Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after Wednesday crash
A pedestrian struck in London on Wednesday is now in life-threatening condition.
Around 2:35 p.m. emergency crews responded to the area of Oxford Street east and First Street for the crash between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.
According to police, a man was transported to hospital by paramedic services with life-threatening injuries. The driver and all witnesses remained at the scene.
The investigation is in its early stages and has been reassigned to members of the LPS Traffic Management Unit.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
developing
developing Stratford woman sent to hospital in intimate partner violence investigation
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO still at large
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson died in a dawn ambush Wednesday in New York City. The gunman is still at large and a manhunt is underway. Here's the latest.
AI modelling predicts these foods will be hit hardest by inflation next year
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
Congo government says it's 'on alert' over mystery flu-like disease that killed dozens
Congo’s health minister said Thursday the government is on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people.
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
U.S. man wanted for military desertion turns himself in at Buffalo border
A man wanted for deserting the U.S. military 16 years ago was arrested at the border in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this week.
Honda to recall over 200,000 SUVs in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern
Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada
Ready to light up your home for Christmas? Here are some safety tips
The magic of the holidays wouldn't be complete for many people without Christmas lights, but there are some important tips to know before you set up your ladder.
DEVELOPING Words carved into bullet casings, police sources say amid search for gunman in shooting of U.S. CEO
Investigators are searching for clues that could help them identify the masked gunman who killed the leader of one of the largest U.S. health insurance companies on a Manhattan sidewalk, then disappeared into Central Park.
Kitchener
-
developing
developing Stratford woman sent to hospital in intimate partner violence investigation
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
One person sent to hospital after collision near Brantford
One person was sent to hospital after a collision involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian near Brantford early Thursday morning.
-
One dead in collision between vehicle and plow truck
One person has died after a collision involving a plow truck in Perth East Thursday morning.
Barrie
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 30 cm of snow accumulation likely
Snow squall warnings for Barrie and surrounding areas, with snow accumulations up to 30 centimetres likely.
-
Barrie council heading for zero operating tax increase
Barrie, Ont., council pencils a zero in next year's operating budget column.
-
Shots fired at home in Georgina Twp.
Police search for SUV connected to drive-by shooting in Georgina.
Windsor
-
Warning after online exchange gone wrong in Remmington Park area
Windsor police are warning the public after a robbery in the Remington Park area while a person was attempting to buy a product from an online exchange.
-
Windsor-Essex escapes major snow event hitting southern Ontario
There are no watches or warnings in effect for Windsor-Essex or Chatham-Kent, but if you are planning on travelling towards Sarnia or Chatham, take note of the road conditions.
-
Canada Post strike hits three-week mark as union says it's ready to restart mediation
As the Canada Post strike hits the three-week mark, the Crown corporation says it is reviewing new counter-proposals submitted by the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect from Manitoulin Island charged in carjacking near Estaire, second suspect still at large
Two people, including a 37-year-old Manitoulin Island man, are facing charges after an armed carjacking south of Sudbury last week.
-
Sudbury council approved 2025 budget with 4.8% tax increase
Sudbury city council approved its 2025 municipal budget Tuesday evening with a tax increase of 4.8 per cent.
-
Family reeling as victim of Sudbury stabbing left paralyzed
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Josee Rouleau, the victim of a stabbing that happened in Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury on Nov. 22.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
New addition to the CTV Northern Ontario family
The CTV Northern Ontario family got a little bigger Tuesday when longtime anchor Marina Moore and her husband welcomed their second baby into the world.
-
Some Ontario food banks are making cuts, Timmins is not
A new report from Feed Ontario indicates food banks in the province have reduced the amount of food they provide, but the situation is not as bleak in Timmins.
-
Northern Ont. MPP calls for increased winter training for truckers
A Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) from northern Ontario presented a bill at Queen’s Park calling for increased winter driving training for truckers.
Ottawa
-
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY Periods of snow to continue in Ottawa on Thursday
Environment Canada has lifted the winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa. The forecast calls for Ottawa to receive another 2 cm of snow on Thursday.
-
Ottawa family urge government to approve husband and father's paperwork to get him back from Lebanon
Being home for the holidays is a common desire at this time of year, but for one Ottawa family, they say it's a life-saving request.
-
Wanted suspect arrested after being hit by a vehicle in the middle of the road: Hawkesbury OPP
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle east of Hawkesbury Wednesday night turned out to be a suspect wanted for previous outstanding charges, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Toronto
-
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
-
Shooting outside Brampton home leaves 1 man dead, another injured
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting outside a Brampton home that left one man dead and another seriously injured late Wednesday night.
-
U.S. man wanted for military desertion turns himself in at Buffalo border
A man wanted for deserting the U.S. military 16 years ago was arrested at the border in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this week.
Montreal
-
'Name what things are': Recognizing 'femicide' 35 years after the Montreal massacre
Ahead of the 35th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, Annie Ross, a mechanical engineering professor at Polytechnique Montreal, said she often thinks of those who lived through the tragedy but still suffer silently.
-
Fewer fatal collisions in Quebec if blood alcohol levels are lowered: SQ
The SQ has come out in favour of lowering the threshold for blood alcohol content from 0.08 to 0.05, saying it could result in 10 to 14 fewer fatalities per year.
-
Quebec announces additional $10M for francization
The François Legault government announced a $10 million one-time assistance to increase French language offerings in school service centres.
Atlantic
-
Storm brings snow, wind and rain to the Maritimes; some N.B. schools closed Thursday
A number of weather warnings remain in place across the Maritimes Thursday due to an early December storm that’s bringing snow, strong winds and rain to the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
-
A province-by-province look at what to expect from Thursday's storm
An early December storm moving across northern New Brunswick Thursday will bring the Maritime provinces a mix of snow, rain, and high wind.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
-
Province wants to discharge private nursing numbers
The Manitoba government wants to reduce the reliance on private nurses in the public health care system.
-
Canadian appears in U.S. court in decades-old cold case
Robert Creter made his first court appearance since his extradition to the United States from Winnipeg. He's the prime suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Tami Tignor – a cold case dating back to 1997.
Calgary
-
This home outside Calgary is one of most expensive in Canada
One of the most expensive homes in Canada right now is a sprawling estate in Rocky View County, just west of Calgary.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER More melting on the way with overnight lows above freezing
A well-developed ridge of high pressure has stretched north along the Canadian Pacific coastline with the southeastern edge extending into southern Alberta.
-
Former Calgary police officer wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a former officer they say used police resources to contact women he met while on duty.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer air returns today, snow could return this weekend
Temperatures will climb back above the freezing mark in Edmonton and across all of the western half of the province.
-
Removal of Treaty 6 flag in Barrhead a 'step backwards' for reconciliation: Grand Chief
Treaty No. 6 First Nations Grand Chief Cody Thomas says the removal of the Treaty 6 flag in municipalities is a “mistake” and a “step backwards” for reconciliation.
-
Suspects in West Edmonton Mall, lounge shootings among Canada's most wanted
Edmonton police on Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted across the country for his alleged role in the 2023 shooting at West Edmonton Mall.
Regina
-
No injuries after early morning garage, camper fire in west Regina
No injuries were reported after an early morning garage fire in the city's west end, Regina Fire said.
-
-
AI modelling predicts these foods will be hit hardest by inflation next year
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
Saskatoon
-
'Acts of aggression' increase on Saskatoon Transit, violence against drivers drops
Mike Moellenbeck, director of Saskatoon Transit, said "acts of aggression" can be classified as an intent to do harm, but physical violence hasn't happened.
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
-
'Heartwarming': Santa's helpers in Saskatchewan help with Christmas letters amid postal strike
With only a few weeks left until Christmas, families are gearing up for the Santa experience with their kids. However, one of the annual traditions - writing letters to Santa - was in jeopardy due to the postal strike. Thanks to some dedicated volunteers, the magic will continue.
Vancouver
-
Commuters warned of hazardous travel as fog lingers in southwestern B.C.
A fog advisory remains in place for commuters throughout much of southwestern British Columbia Thursday morning.
-
Thick fog leads to flight cancellations at YVR as Taylor Swift fans fly in for sold out concerts
Environment Canada has issued more fog advisories for Metro Vancouver that have triggered dozens of flight cancellations at Vancouver airport.
-
Renewed calls for policy changes following stabbing in downtown Vancouver
There are calls for policy changes when it comes to public safety, following Wednesday’s stabbing in the downtown core.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries faces growing pressure to keep volunteer advisory committees
BC Ferries is navigating more choppy waters, with growing pressure to reverse course on its decision to eliminate Ferry Advisory Committees.
-
Renewed calls for policy changes following stabbing in downtown Vancouver
There are calls for policy changes when it comes to public safety, following Wednesday’s stabbing in the downtown core.
-
Thick fog leads to flight cancellations at YVR as Taylor Swift fans fly in for sold out concerts
Environment Canada has issued more fog advisories for Metro Vancouver that have triggered dozens of flight cancellations at Vancouver airport.