Pedestrian fighting for their life in hospital after overnight crash

A pedestrian is fighting for their life following a collision Friday in London.

According to police the crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. along a fast-moving section of Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP), just north of Hamilton Road.

“Upon arrival, an individual was located with life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedic services,” confirmed Sgt. Sandasha Bough.

Back at the scene Friday morning, a lone running shoe rested on the southbound lanes. It was surrounded by investigative markers.

200 metres south, investigators focused on a stopped transport truck.

Police confirmed its driver remained at the scene.

“There are so many pieces that they need to put together to figure out just what took place,” Bough said.

Part of the investigation will look at the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Police have confirmed to CTV News London the section of the VMP where the crash took place is prohibited to pedestrians and cyclists.

“It was actually designated as a highway due to the speeds, which are 90 kilometres an hour. And, as such, pedestrians and cyclists are not permitted,” she explained.

In an update from London police Friday afternoon, all roadways have reopened to traffic.

With the investigation at the scene complete, police investigators are appealing for any witnesses, especially those with dash cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information who was in the area of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Hamilton Road between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m., who may have dash cam footage or information in relation to the collision, is to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670.

A police van is parked near a transport truck at the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Jan 12, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)