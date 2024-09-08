LONDON
London

    • Pedestrian dragged by vehicle

    Owen Sound Police file image. (Source: Owen Sound Police/Twitter) Owen Sound Police file image. (Source: Owen Sound Police/Twitter)
    Share

    Owen Sound police are searching for witnesses after a pedestrian was dragged by a vehicle.

    On Friday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., a man was leaving his vehicle in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue East. Police said a white car travelling northbound clipped the man, dragging him several feet down the road.

    The woman driving the white vehicle reportedly stopped for a red light at 9th Street East, when police said she acknowledged the man and left the scene, unidentified.

    The man was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

    Anyone who saw this incident or who has video or dashcam footage is asked to contact Const. Neumann at 519-376-1234 extension 1204.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The controversial plan to turn a desert green

    Ties van der Hoeven's ambitions are nothing if not grand. The Dutch engineer wants to transform a huge stretch of inhospitable desert into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News