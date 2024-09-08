Pedestrian dragged by vehicle

Owen Sound police are searching for witnesses after a pedestrian was dragged by a vehicle.

On Friday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., a man was leaving his vehicle in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue East. Police said a white car travelling northbound clipped the man, dragging him several feet down the road.

The woman driving the white vehicle reportedly stopped for a red light at 9th Street East, when police said she acknowledged the man and left the scene, unidentified.

The man was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

Anyone who saw this incident or who has video or dashcam footage is asked to contact Const. Neumann at 519-376-1234 extension 1204.