Partially collapsed building in St. Thomas is still standing - for now

For the time being, a partially collapsed apartment block in St Thomas remains intact.

The situation surrounding 68 Hiawatha Street apartment building which collapsed late Wednesday night is in a holding pattern.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer of the St. Thomas Fire Department, Kim Destum told CTV News, "the owner has provided security for the building and the in insurance company was there Friday morning, and yes it's still there standing…barely!"

The building collapsed days after work was being done on the foundation.

Eight residents of the building are currently without a place to live with the expectation that they will not be able to return.

“We all are thankful that we got out, and we're all thankful that we got pretty much all of our animals out but this is our entire lives,” says resident David Umbrio.

Destun says it is unlikely anyone will be able to enter the building to retrieve any items, as it is just too dangerous.