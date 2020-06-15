HENSALL, ONT. -- Police set up an area of containment around a home in Hensall, Ont. for a firearms-related call on Monday morning.

It all began around 10:45 a.m. when Huron County OPP were called to a residence on Mill Street, in the north end.

Occupants at some nearby homes and businesses were told to stay inside while police dealt with the situation.

The containment was reportedly in the area between General Coach Canada and the Hensall Co-op.

Police ended the lockdown around 1 p.m.

While officers remain on scene, officials say there are no longer any public safety concerns.

Three people were taken into custody as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.