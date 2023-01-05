'Partial floor collapse' at London building under construction

Injuries are not considered serious after four people were rescued from the 25th floor of a building Thursday afternoon.

According to London fire there was a partial floor collapse during a cement pour on the 25th floor of a residential high-rise under construction.

The incident occured at approximately 12:30 p.m., and firefighters entered the building at 131 King St. and had to use construction elevator for the rescue.

Four workers were hurt in the collapse, but the injuries are not serious in nature.

“It was a challenge,” said District Chief Dennis Schiffers. “We had to use the construction elevator to the 19th floor. From there the crews had to walk up to the 25th floor, assess them there and then extricate them.”

— With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe