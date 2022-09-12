Parents of Humboldt Broncos player raising awareness for organ donation in Ontario

The parents of Humboldt Broncos junior hockey player Logan Boulet have traveled to London Ont., from Alberta to speak at the New Canvas of Life event on Tuesday.

Bernadine and Toby Boulet will be keynote speakers at the event which is meant to celebrate local artists in support of the multi-organ transplant program at the London Health Science Centre.

“We’ve met people who have received their organ transplant from London and we have a feeling that one of his [Logan’s] organ transplants happened here,” Toby Boulet said to CTV News on Monday. “It's important for us to be here and to continue to build the awareness.”

“Logan loved to be around people and to help people out,” his father said. “He loved to joke and make people laugh and he was full of knowledge,” added Bernadine Boulet. “He would probably be quite intrigued by all that we’ve learned.”

Their son, Logan Boulet who was 21 at the time, is one of 16 passengers who tragically died in a bus crash in 2018. Boulet succumbed to his injuries the next day.

In April 2018, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu drove through a stop sign near Tisdale, Sask. and collided with the Humboldt Broncos team bus, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

In the wake of the tragic crash, the family emerged as prominent advocates for organ and tissue donation.

Logan’s organs saved the lives of six people.

With the growing need for organ donors across the country, Logan's story touched the lives of many.

According to the Canadian Transplant Association, it’s estimated that almost 150,000 people registered to become organ donors in the weeks following his death.

“We were surprised how it has given hope to people who are waiting for transplants, and to see the number of people registering after hearing Logan’s story gives us hope,” his mother said.

— With files from CTV Saskatoon’s Josh Lynn