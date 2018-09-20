

London police say two suspects wanted in a number of car thefts from used car dealerships have been arrested in Sarnia.

Between Aug. 13 and Sept. 5, the couple went to several dealerships looking to test drive vehicles they were thinking of buying.

The couple failed to return the cars, although several were found abandoned with stolen licence plates.

Matthew Lee Smibert, 36, and Sherri-Lynn Stringer, 38, both of no fixed address, are jointly charged by warrant with:

• Theft of motor vehicle x 7;

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x 6;

• Possession of an identity document;

• Theft under $5000; and

• Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Stringer is also charged with one additional count of theft of motor vehicle.

Smibert is additionally charged with two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Contact police if you have any information.