LONDON, ONT. -- A man and a woman are facing several drug and weapons charges following a drug bust in Strathroy.

On Wednesday Jan. 27, officers with Strathroy-Caradoc police executed a search warrant at an address on Brennan Drive.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman during the search.

Among the items seized were:

42 grams of Cocaine and a small amount of other drugs estimated street value of $4500.00

Replica Pistol

Replica Revolver

Three Digital scales and dime bags

Green brass knuckles/knife combo

Camouflage spring loaded knife

2 other flick knives

The pair is facing several drug and weapons related charges.