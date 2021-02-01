Advertisement
Pair charged following Strathroy drug bust
Published Monday, February 1, 2021 8:42AM EST
Drugs and weapons seized on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
LONDON, ONT. -- A man and a woman are facing several drug and weapons charges following a drug bust in Strathroy.
On Wednesday Jan. 27, officers with Strathroy-Caradoc police executed a search warrant at an address on Brennan Drive.
Police arrested a 27-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman during the search.
Among the items seized were:
- 42 grams of Cocaine and a small amount of other drugs estimated street value of $4500.00
- Replica Pistol
- Replica Revolver
- Three Digital scales and dime bags
- Green brass knuckles/knife combo
- Camouflage spring loaded knife
- 2 other flick knives
The pair is facing several drug and weapons related charges.