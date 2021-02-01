LONDON, ONT. -- A man and a woman are facing several drug and weapons charges following a drug bust in Strathroy.

On Wednesday Jan. 27, officers with Strathroy-Caradoc police executed a search warrant at an address on Brennan Drive.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman during the search.

Among the items seized were:

  • 42 grams of Cocaine and a small amount of other drugs estimated street value of $4500.00
  • Replica Pistol
  • Replica Revolver
  • Three Digital scales and dime bags
  • Green brass knuckles/knife combo
  • Camouflage spring loaded knife
  • 2 other flick knives

The pair is facing several drug and weapons related charges.