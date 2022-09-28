Owner’s inaction leaves demolition of fire-gutted Dairy Queen to city hall

Fire ravaged and forgotten, the remains of a former Dairy Queen may soon have a date with the wrecking ball.

On Aug. 10, city officials issued a Property Standards Order to make the building at 421 Wharncliffe Road South safe — but due to inaction by the owner, civic administration now recommend the municipality demolish what remains at the owner’s expense.

“It’s dangerous. It’s a safety hazard,” says Coun. Shawn Lewis who noted gaps in a temporary construction fence and other signs that people have been entering the charred building.

He says there is no time for delay.

“Eventually we do recoup the cost of the demolition either through property taxes or through sale of the land,” adds Lewis.

Coun. Shawn Lewis, seen outside the fire-gutted Dairy Queen on 421 Wharncliffe Road South on Sept. 28, 2022, wants to speed up the demolition of derelict buildings. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

A pair of suspicious fires in December and July gutted the building.

According to a report to city council’s Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee, “The building is not considered a heritage resource, nor is it within a heritage district.”

Explaining that derelict building can blight neighbourhoods across the city, Lewis says when property owners refuse to take action, he’d like to see an accelerated process for municipal intervention.

“There are more buildings on the demolition list that we will see at the committee next week. To me the sooner we can get these dealt with the better,” he says.

London police say their investigation into the fires is ongoing.

The CAPS Committee will consider the demolition on Oct. 4.