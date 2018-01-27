

Owen Sound Police are searching for a man who was last seen leaving the Grey Bruce Health Service Friday morning

Michael Beckberger, 46, has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say he has medical issues and they are concerned for his safety.

Beckberger is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds. He has short dark brown hair and scruffy facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark winter coat, blue jeans and brown work shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234.