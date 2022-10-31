Overnight parking restrictions to return on Tuesday

Starting on Tuesday, personal vehicle parking will be restricted on London, Ont. streets during the overnight hours, and parked vehicles without a pass may be subject to ticketing.

According to a press release from the City of London, residents and visitors will be required to register their cars in order to park overnight on most London streets between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., as part of the Overnight Parking Pass Program.

The city warns that cars parked without a valid pass may be ticketed.

There will be a maximum of 15 free overnight parking passes issued per vehicle licence plate between Nov. 1 and April 30.

Passes can be obtained anytime online or by phone at (519) 661-4537 from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

The restrictions apply to most London streets, and the city recommends that drivers first look for street signage that indicates whether or not parking is allowed on a certain street.

Commercial vehicles, trailers, recreational vehicles and oversized vehicles are not eligible for the overnight parking passes.

In the event of forecasted snowfall, a message will be sent out by the city through the parking registry and on social media that passes will not be valid during that time.