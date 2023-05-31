Overhaul of school boundaries recommended by TVDSB

The final report of Thames Valley District School Board’s largest attendance review in decades has been given final recommendations by the board.

The reason for the redistribution is to address overcrowding at many high schools within the city of London, while some schools have low attendance.

The changes come at a time when enrollment continues to grow, due to explosive growth in the area.

The recommended changes include:

all secondary school students who reside within the current attendance areas as of March 31, 2024 remain at their designated schools until graduation, with transportation (if eligible); a French Immersion program be established at Clarke Road SS commencing in September 2024; Princess Anne FI PS, currently designated as an elementary school feeder to Sir Wilfrid Laurier SS, be designated as an elementary school feeder to Clarke Road SS commencing in September 2024; Louise Arbour FI PS, currently designated as an elementary school feeder to Sir Frederick Banting SS, be designated as an elementary school feeder to Clarke Road SS commencing in September 2024; London Central SS continue accepting out of area students, as space permits; Lester B. Pearson School for the Arts be formally designated as a feeder school to London Central SS and that students continue to have the option to attend their home school; those portions of the Eagle Heights PS attendance area currently designated to London Central SS be designated to Sir Frederick Banting SS commencing in September 2024; those portions of the East Carling PS attendance area currently designated to London Central SS, be designated to Montcalm SS commencing in September 2024; Clara Brenton PS, currently designated as an elementary school feeder to Oakridge SS and Sir Frederick Banting SS, be designated as an elementary school feeder to Oakridge SS commencing in September 2024; Summerside PS, currently designated as an elementary school feeder to Clarke Road SS and Lord Dorchester SS, be designated as an elementary school feeder to Clarke Road SS commencing in September 2024; Arthur Ford, Sir Isaac Brock, and W. Sherwood Fox public schools, currently designated as elementary school feeders to Saunders SS, be designated as elementary school feeders to Westminster SS commencing in September 2024; Cleardale PS, currently designated as an elementary school feeder to London South CI and Sir Wilfrid Laurier SS, be designated as an elementary school feeder to Westminster SS commencing in September 2024; Victoria PS, currently designated as an elementary school feeder to London South CI and Westminster SS, be designated as an elementary school feeder to Westminster SS commencing in September 2024; Ashley Oaks, Rick Hansen, and White Oaks public schools, currently designated as elementary school feeders to Westminster SS, be designated as elementary school feeders to Sir Wilfrid Laurier SS commencing in September 2024; Jack Chambers PS, currently designated as an elementary school feeder to A.B. Lucas SS and Medway HS, be designated as an elementary school feeder to A.B. Lucas SS commencing in September 2024; Cedar Hollow PS, currently designated as an elementary school feeder to A.B. Lucas SS and Medway HS, be designated as an elementary school feeder to Montcalm SS commencing in September 2024; Sir Arthur Currie PS, currently designated as an elementary school feeder to Sir Frederick Banting SS and A.B. Lucas SS, be designated as an elementary school feeder to Sir Frederick Banting SS commencing in September 2024; the attendance area of the new Northwest London elementary school be designated to Sir Frederick Banting SS for the year of opening of the new Northwest London elementary school; the attendance area of the new West London elementary school be designated to Oakridge SS for the year of opening of the new West London elementary school; the attendance area of the new Southwest London elementary school be designated to Saunders SS for the year of opening of the new Southwest London elementary school; the Sunningdale North Holding Zone at Old North PS be designated to London Central SS commencing in September 2024; the Holding Zone at Westminster SS be dissolved and this area be designated to Saunders SS commencing in September 2024; and all other attendance areas remain status quo, including maintaining split secondary school attendance areas for the new Belmont elementary school and West Nissouri PS.

The recommended changes will be presented to the board at the June 27 regular meeting.