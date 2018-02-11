

CTV London





London's Temporary Overdose Prevention Site is set to open Monday.

The prevention site, the first of its kind in Ontario, will share space with the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection at 186 King St.

The Counterpoint Needle and Syringe Program currently operates there so workers are already familiar to people who use injection drugs, the Middlesex-London Health Unit said.

The facility will provide people who use injection drugs with a space where they can use those drugs under the supervision of health professionals in order to prevent overdose deaths, which has become a crisis.

The site will be staffed by employees from the health unit, Regional HIV/AIDS Connection, the Canadian Mental Health Association, the London Intercommunity Health Centre, the Southwest Aboriginal Health Access Centre, London CARes and Addiciton Services of Thames Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care has provided one-time funding of $130,700.