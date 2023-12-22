OPP warn of sexploitation scam in Middlesex County

OPP are warning residents after responding to a ‘sextortion’ scam involving a teenager who had sent an intimate photo to and was being threatened by someone they met online.

Members of the Middlesex County OPP were dispatched to the complaint in Middlesex Centre around noon Thursday where officers were told the teen shared the photo with an unknown person they met online.

Police say shortly after the new “friend” said they weren’t who they said they were and threated to share the photo with the victim’s friends and family if a payment wasn’t made.

The victim sent a single payment to the unknown individual, police say. When a second demand for more money was issued the victim contacted police.

“The Middlesex County OPP is reminding members of the public, in particular our teenage population, to think twice about sharing intimate photos and videos,” police said in a news release.

Police say ‘sextortion’ is a form of extortion where an individual threatens the victim that they will share a sexually explicit image or video unless they pay an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers warn there is always a risk in sharing intimate images over the internet, before hitting send police say to keep in mind “you (will) no longer have control over that image.”

“If you find yourself in this situation, know that you are not alone. It is estimated that only five to 10 per cent of frauds are reported, often due to the embarrassment associated with being tricked and defrauded, police said.

If someone demands payment and/or threatens to share your photos or videos, NEVER pay the money. Screen shot their messages and usernames, block them from social media and contact police immediately.”

More information on current fraud trends are available on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.