LONDON ONT -- Lambton County OPP are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspicious person after they allegedly tried to break into a home.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday police responded to a call on King Street near Timber Ridge Road regarding a suspicious person.

Officers have obtained security footage and are seeking the public's assistance with identifying the individual captured in the video.

If you have information on this event, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.