LONDON, ONT. -- A pair of hikers stranded on a ice floe near Tobermory had to be be rescued by provincial police over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to Cyprus Lake Road at Bruce Peninsula National Park around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The hikers had been walking on the ice when a large piece broke away from the shoreline, drifting into Georgian Bay.

A JRCC Hercules aircraft was called in and located them almost three kilometres from shore.

An OPP helicopter had to hover over the pair and conduct an ice rescue, returning them to shore.

No one was hurt.

"This was amazing team work by all of the involved services. Everyone worked together to safely rescue these hikers. This situation could have ended in tragedy," said Grey Bruce OPP Acting Insp. Debra Anderson in a statement.

OPP want to remind the public to always check conditions before venturing out on the ice.

Always dress for the weather, have a safety plan and travel with a partner.