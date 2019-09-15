

Perth OPP are looking into the theft of a dog from a home east of Mitchell.

Police say on Sept. 9, owners of the dog affectionately known as "Boots" were playing outside of their rural home on Line 39.

After the kids went inside for a brief period, they returned outside to find the dog missing.

'Boots' is a 9-month-old black and white coloured Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix and was last seen wearing a blue collar.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-310-1122.