OPP investigating after boys find possible human remains
Multiple OPP investigators have gathered alongside the Thames River in Dorchester Thursday after a group of boys found possible human remains.
A man who lives across the street, tells CTV News his son and some other boys were fishing along the river bank when they discovered what appeared to be a human skull.
They called 911 shortly after 3 p.m.
Police have since taped off an area of Hamilton Road near Byron Avenue. It leads down a steep embankment to the river.
It is not known if the discovery is historical. However, the boy’s father said the skull appeared “very old."
Police have not yet commented on the investigation.
