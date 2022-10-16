OPP investigate ‘disturbance’ in Lucknow, Ont. involving barricaded person

Nearby residents of a Lucknow, Ont. apartment building were evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a barricaded person incident, police are still on scene.

Officers from the South Bruce and Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments responded to a disturbance call around 12:15 p.m. at a Walter Street building.

Police say officers have since contained the subject’s home and evacuated nearby residents.

South Bruce OPP has temporarily closed Walter Street at Campbell Street and is asking the public to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.