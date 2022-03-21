OPP identify man killed in Zorra Township collision
The person killed in a collision northwest of Woodstock Friday afternoon has been identified by police.
Police were called to the two vehicle crash at the intersection of Oxford Road 96 and 37th Line in Zorra Township around 2:50 p.m.
One of the drivers was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
He has been identified as John Sangster, 79, of London.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down their arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged port city.
Work stoppage at CP Rail raises economic concerns, calls for back-to-work legislation
The Canadian Pacific Railway work stoppage is fuelling concerns about potential economic fallout and its effects on an already-strained supply chain amid high inflation.
What could a new COVID-19 variant look like? Here's what experts have to say
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
N.S. lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, including masks; state of emergency ends
After nearly two years, Nova Scotia has ended its state of emergency and dropped most of its pandemic health restrictions. As of Monday, Nova Scotians are no longer required to physically distance, gather in small groups, or wear masks in most indoor public spaces.
China has fully militarized at least 3 islands in South China Sea: U.S. admiral
China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top U.S. military commander said Sunday.
Inside the military junkyard recycling Russian weapons for Ukrainian use
A military junkyard in Kyiv is repairing equipment abandoned by or captured from Russian forces in order for it to be used by Ukrainian soldiers.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 551 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions continue to drop
Ontario is reporting 551 patients in hospital due to COVID-19, as the number of patients in intensive care continues to decrease.
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
-
Here's where you'll still need to wear a mask on Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
Windsor
-
Drop in active 'high-risk' COVID-19 cases, WECHU reports 201 new cases since Friday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 201 new high-risk cases and 24 hospitalizations since Friday.
-
Mass vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall to close next Saturday
Residents looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will have until next Saturday to get their dose at the Devonshire Mall vaccination clinic.
-
Damage estimated at $350,000 for Lakeshore barn fire
Fire officials have estimated the damage to a Lakeshore barn with more than 50 beehive flats that went up in the flames last month is $350,000.
Barrie
-
Body of missing man found, ATV went through ice
It was a tragic end to a search for a missing man in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday when a body was recovered from a nearby lake.
-
Wasaga Beach adding new paramedic station in east end
Wasaga Beach is adding a new paramedic station to its east end.
-
One person in critical condition following New Tecumseth house fire
One person is in critical condition after a house fire in New Tecumseth Sunday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing man found, ATV went through ice
It was a tragic end to a search for a missing man in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday when a body was recovered from a nearby lake.
-
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
-
Elliot Lake resident charged with sexually assaulting someone under age 16
A 45-year-old resident of Elliot Lake is in police custody after being charged with more sexual assault offences related to an ongoing police investigation.
Ottawa
-
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
-
Masks no longer mandatory in many Ottawa indoor settings
The Ontario government has lifted the mandatory mask requirements for many places, including gyms, malls, restaurants, bars, grocery stores and within public elementary and secondary schools.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa, hospitalizations decrease
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the city on Monday as hospitalizations from the virus decrease.
Toronto
-
The federal government is auctioning off cheap items in Ontario. Here's what's for sale
The federal government is auctioning off a wide variety of items in Ontario, including everything from cars to old office chairs, and some have discounted prices.
-
Ontario reports 551 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions continue to drop
Ontario is reporting 551 patients in hospital due to COVID-19, as the number of patients in intensive care continues to decrease.
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
Montreal
-
Man, 42, charged after woman seriously injured in Westmount stabbing
A 42-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in Westmount, Quebec on Sunday morning.
-
Battle continues between justice ministry and Quebec court over bilingual judges
A new episode in the tug-of-war between Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and Quebec Court Chief Justice Lucie Rondeau took place on Monday, as Quebec announced its decision to amend Bill 96 to frame and restrict the bilingualism criterion when selecting new judges.
-
Pressure on Ottawa as CP Rail stoppage enters second day
The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. Industry leaders and politicians have urged Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan to end the labour dispute after 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers were off the job over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
N.S. lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, including masks; state of emergency ends
After nearly two years, Nova Scotia has ended its state of emergency and dropped most of its pandemic health restrictions. As of Monday, Nova Scotians are no longer required to physically distance, gather in small groups, or wear masks in most indoor public spaces.
-
Anti-mask protesters gather outside Dr. Strang's home, make prank calls
Hours before Nova Scotia removed most of its COVID-19 public health restrictions, a handful of anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health.
-
'Watchful waiting': N.S. health-care professionals cautious as state of emergency ends
As of midnight Sunday, the state of emergency is over in Nova Scotia and most pandemic public health measures are no longer the law.
Winnipeg
-
'An absolute disaster': Group fearful over impact of CP Rail work stoppage on businesses
One trade association is expressing its concern over the impact that the CP Rail work stoppage will have on businesses.
-
'It was our word against theirs': 50th anniversary of infamous World Curling Championship win for Manitoba team
It was 50 years ago that one of curling’s most infamous moments took place and at the centre was a Manitoba team, led by skip Orest Meluschuk.
-
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
Calgary
-
Calgary man wanted in double stabbing at Okotoks campground
The victims, a man and a woman, had been stabbed multiple times, police said.
-
CP Rail work stoppage causes crippling effect to Canada's economy
A work stoppage at CP Rail is causing major disruptions to an already beleaguered supply chain as the union and company are blaming each other with no new deal in sight.
-
Nearly 14K signed up for UCP vote in April, 'logistics' details to come later
The number of United Conservative Party members registered to vote at a special meeting in April – when the political fate of party leader and Premier Jason Kenney will be decided – is now six times the capacity of the event's venue.
Edmonton
-
Nearly 14K signed up for UCP vote in April, 'logistics' details to come later
The number of United Conservative Party members registered to vote at a special meeting in April – when the political fate of party leader and Premier Jason Kenney will be decided – is now six times the capacity of the event's venue.
-
Oilers acquire defenceman Brett Kulak from Montreal: report
Kulak, 28, has played parts of eight NHL seasons, starting with the Calgary Flames in the 2014-15 season and with Montreal since 2018-19.
-
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down their arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged port city.
Vancouver
-
'None of us want to be here': Strike action begins for CP Rail workers
Strike action is now underway for Canadian Pacific Railway workers after the company and the union representing employees failed to reach an agreement over the weekend.
-
Train cars derail in North Vancouver, reports suggest solid sulfur leaked onto CN Rail property
Emergency crews were called Sunday evening after a train derailed in North Vancouver and initial reports suggest solid sulfur leaked on Canadian National Railway property.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious circumstance' at Richmond business
Mounties said the person who called them was in a "parent monitoring room" at the business "when she observed a man allegedly pulling down a young child's pants."