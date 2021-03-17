LONDON, ONT. -- OPP plan to release more information Thursday regarding a large-scale firearms and drug trafficking investigation that saw numerous raids in Ontario cities, including London, last week.

Members of the Biker Enforcement Unit and other agencies will outline details of an eight-month investigation into a complex network operating in Southwestern Ontario.

On March 9, search warrants were executed in London, Barrie, Brantford, Brant County and Ancaster. Police said that day there was no threat to the public.

