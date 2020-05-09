LONDON, ONT. -- The famed Snowbirds were scheduled to fly over parts of Southern Ontario Saturday as part of "Operation Inspiration," but actual snow has grounded those plans for 24 hours.

It's designed to be a morale-boost for Canadians in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But snow and hail across the region has delayed take-off until Sunday.

The squadron will take off from the GTA around 12:45 p.m. Sunday and make its way south to Hamilton and then east to the Niagara region.

It will then head west toward Brantford, Woodstock and eventually London around 1:45 p.m.

The group will take a break and resume flying around 4:15 p.m., doing flyovers past Stratford, Kitchener and eventually Barrie.