Ontario's Chi-Cheemaun ferry back in business
Published Thursday, June 3, 2021 2:25PM EDT
The Chi-Cheemaun (File)
WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Chi-Cheemaun is back in business. Booking reopened Thursday for the ferry that travels from Tobermory to Manitoulin Island each summer.
The normal opening sail date of May 7 was re-scheduled this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The first sail will now take place on June 8.
For over 40 years, the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun has transporting passengers from Tobermory to Manitoulin Island.
The ferry can carry as many as 600 passengers and 150 vehicles, although those numbers will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.