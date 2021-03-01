MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- An outbreak at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont. has grown to 65 cases in a week.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says all those who have tested positive since Feb. 22 are self-isolating.

In addition, the ministry says, "...to help prevent the potential for further spread, all in-person instruction at the college will be paused for 14 days, and recruits who test positive will remain at the college to self-isolate."

The college is working closely with Southwestern Public Health to manage the outbreak.

During the 14-day break, the ministry says the college is looking at options for virtual courses.

- With files from CTV's Brent Lale