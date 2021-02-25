MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- There have been 18 cases of COVID-19 at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont., just this week.

Brent Ross, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, said in an email statement all the cases are self-isolating, but did not specify how many cases were among staff or among recruits.

He added, "As a precaution and in consultation with the local public health unit, the college has suspended classes for (Thursday) to allow for all staff and recruits to undergo testing."

Officials say the college has safety measures in place, including mandatory screening, isolation as needed, on-site testing and providing personal protective equipment.

The 18 cases are just those identified since Feb. 22. It's unclear if there have been previous additional cases, and if so, how many.

Southwestern Public Health confirms there is an ongoing outbreak and they are assisting with testing, case follow-up and guidance on controlling infection.