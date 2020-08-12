LONDON, ONT. -- Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca made a stop in London Wednesday to discuss back to school in the Forest City.

In July the Ontario Liberals called for 820 new classroom locations along with hiring 860 new educators in London alone.

Speaking to media outside of St. Mark Catholic school Wednesday afternoon, Del Duca says Premier Doug Ford's plan is not clear.

"I am calling on the premier, working closely with both education and health experts, to consider whether or not we should stage, phase or even potentially delay the start of the school year, by a couple of weeks to make sure the investment made is the appropriate one. To make sure our class sizes can remain small, to make sure we are taking the very best possible advice from those who have the knowledge and expertise, and to make sure most importantly our kids remain safe."

Del Duca has been a vocal critic of the province’s plan to send kids back to school without significantly reducing class sizes at the elementary level.