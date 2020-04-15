TORONTO, ONT -- The Ontario Energy Board says it's holding off on setting new electricity prices for the summer months.

It says it typically adjusts rates for homes and small businesses on May 1, but will defer that move this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says holding prices at the winter rates set last November will give consumers access to more power at a lower price.

Premier Doug Ford previously passed an order freezing hydro rates at off-peak prices until at least May 7.