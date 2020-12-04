LONDON, ONT. -- Ontario Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton has announced $20 million in sponsorship grants to attract young people to the skilled trades.

In addition to attracting new tradespeople, the goal is also to give employers incentive to get involved in the training process

Over the next eight years, McNaughton says the Ontario construction industry will need 22,000 more skilled workers.

“That’s why tradespeople are so essential to our future, without them many industries could not function.”

In 2016 nearly one in three journeypersons was already 55 or older.

Jay Murray, CEO of TLC Landscaping Design and Pools, which hosted the press conference, says the company will be taking advantage of the grant program.

Employers can go to ontario.ca/hireanapprentice to lean more.