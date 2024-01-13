Ontario baker 'kneads' final push to roll into finals of The Greatest Baker contest
After moving to Canada from Ukraine eight years ago, Ohla Prytkova said she took up baking as a hobby and a way to relieve some stress. Now, the mother of two co-owns the Happiness Café in London, Ont., with her husband.
"When I was baking at home and shared with my friends and family, one of our friends said, ‘Oh this is a box of happiness!’" said Prytkova.
Her experience comes from working in a small chocolate shop in Winnipeg, where she said she learned the ins and outs of how to run a business and make delicious treats. After deciding to move to London, Ohla and her husband opened up their bakery five years ago on Wellington Street.
"Of course it was kind of not easy process just because of a new country, language we don't know all the rules," explained Prytkova.
But despite the challenges they faced, they persevered -- and this past November, Ohla decided to showcase her talents by entering the international competition Cake Boss Buddy Valastro’s “The Greatest Baker” contest.
"It’s going across Canada and the U.S., so to bring this tittle to London, it will be huge," said Ohla.
Bakers from across Canada and America are placed into groups. After multiple rounds of public voting, one competitor will come out on top.
Prytkova hopes that will be her, but she is currently in eighth place in her group and needs votes to propel her into the semi-finals by Thursday.
The winner will receive $10,000, have their work shared in Bake from Scratch Magazine and meet the cake boss himself.
"Your vote means the world to me, it will be huge achievement to the city, to our business and to me personally as well,” said Prytkova.
You can help roll Prytkova into the semi-finals by voting here.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A system that has gotten out of control': Immigration minister to consider cap on international students in Canada
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
15-year-old killed after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy was killed Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
'Boom, winter!': Here's how the season is shaping up in Canada
There is light at the end of the tunnel, according to one expert, after Canada's 'brutal' winter week that impacted people from coast to coast.
Yemen's Houthis vow 'strong response' after new U.S. strike
The Houthi movement threatened a 'strong and effective response' after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, further ratcheting up tensions as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.
5-year-old killed in fold-out bed incident at hotel near Quebec City
Police say a five-year-old child died Friday following serious injuries caused by a pull-out bed in a hotel room at Village Vacances Valcartier, near Quebec City.
The ruling-party candidate strongly opposed by China wins Taiwan's presidential election
Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in Taiwan's presidential election on Saturday and his opponents conceded, a result that will determine the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy's relations with China over the next four years.
Here are all 56 low temperature records tied or broken in B.C. on Friday
Dozens of temperature records were broken in B.C. on Friday, as an "entrenched" Arctic air mass lingered over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Ontario baker 'kneads' final push to roll into finals of The Greatest Baker contest
After moving to Canada from Ukraine eight years ago, Ohla Prytkova said she took up baking as a hobby and a way to relieve some stress. Now, the mother of two co-owns the Happiness Café in London, Ont. with her husband.
Bills-Steelers playoff game moved to Monday amid forecast for dangerous winter weather
The Buffalo Bills' wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday was moved to Monday amid a forecast for dangerous winter weather, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Snowy day across much of southern Ontario
A winter weather travel advisory remains in place for much of southwestern Ontario after the first big snow storm of the season.
-
Driver killed in crash near Port Dover
One person was killed in a crash north of Port Dover on Friday night.
-
Canada's gold medal bid ends in 4-2 loss to Czechia at U18 women's hockey worlds
Canada's dreams of a third straight gold medal at the world women's under-18 hockey championship are over after a 4-2 loss to Czechia in the semifinals.
Windsor
-
Winter warming centres open in Chatham-Kent
With the cold weather here, Employment & Social Services is reminding the public that Hope Haven is offering its services as a warming centre in Chatham-Kent.
-
Winter weather arrives in Windsor, wind warning in effect for Chatham-Kent
A wind warning has been issued in Chatham-Kent. Exposed areas near Lake Erie will see the strongest wind gusts up to 110 km/h while gusts inland are expected to be in the 80 to 90 km/h range.
-
Windsor police arrest four suspects for robbery, fifth suspect still at large
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested four suspects, three of them teenagers, and is seeking a fifth following a robbery in the city’s east end.
Barrie
-
Multiple collisions shut down section of Horseshoe Valley Road
Several vehicles were involved in two crashes that shut down part of Horseshoe Valley Road Saturday afternoon.
-
Firefighters forced to watch dog struggle for an hour in icy water and drown due to department policy
Dennis and Linda Weaver are grieving the death of their golden retriever, Brody, who fell through the ice on the river behind their house while chasing a bird and struggled for an hour while the frantic couple watched in agony.
-
Winter storm wallop on the way for Simcoe County, Muskoka: Here's what to expect
A winter storm warning is in effect for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
Northern Ontario
-
Tory leader touring northern Ont. this weekend
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre kicked off a quick tour of northern Ontario in Thunder Bay on Friday and spoke in TImmins on Saturday morning. His next stop is in North Bay.
-
Sudbury police arrest B.C. man for local home invasion, robbery
Sudbury police have arrested a 37-year-old man from British Columbia in relation to a recent robbery and a home invasion that occurred in the community last month.
-
Here is when the snow will start as another storm approaches
Frigid temperatures in parts of the northeast Friday morning with temperatures in Timmins and Greater Sudbury feeling like -27 C with the windchill as another big snowstorm makes its way to the northeast prompting weather warnings.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Winter storm drops close to 30 cm of snow on some parts of Ottawa
The latest winter storm to hit Ottawa this week has dropped more snow on the city, just days after a 12-centimetre blast.
-
Damaged equipment causes power outages in Ottawa as winter storm moves through
Hydro Ottawa says damaged equipment was responsible for two power outages Saturday as a winter storm moved through the region.
-
PWHL Ottawa gets first franchise win with 5-1 victory over Toronto
Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League team has won its first game in franchise history, defeating Toronto 5-1 in the first Battle of Ontario.
Toronto
-
GTA to experience a cold snap following winter storm
While a relatively strong winter storm that brought snow, rain, strong winds and even thunder snow into Ontario last night appears to be over in the GTA, expect a chill to linger in some areas this weekend and into early next week.
-
Ontario mother issues warning after losing $600 worth of gift cards in Ticketmaster scam
An Ontario mother is warning others not to search for Ticketmaster contact information in Google after she was scammed out of about $600.
-
SIU investigating after woman struck by police cruiser in Brampton
The province’s police watchdog is launching an investigation after a Peel Regional Police cruiser struck a woman in Brampton Friday night, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Montreal
-
15-year-old killed after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy was killed Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
The real reason Montreal's bike lanes are cleared so fast
It's an observation many Montrealers have made over the years. Why is it that, the day after a snowstorm, the bike lanes are cleared first? Surely we should prioritize the roads and sidewalks -- is this the Plante administration's cycling obsession in action? The answer, according to the city, is not that exciting: it all comes down to logistics.
-
Man's body discovered in parked vehicle: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating Saturday after a man's body was discovered in a parked truck.
Atlantic
-
Hollywood stars to take the stage at Halifax’s Neptune Theatre
Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, known for their roles in the Lord of The Rings trilogy, are set to start in Neptune Theatre's production of “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.”
-
42-year-old New Glasgow, N.S. woman dies after car rear-ended by transport truck: RCMP
A 42-year-old woman has died after she struck a deer on Highway 104 in New Glasgow, N.S., and her vehicle was subsequently rear-ended by a transport truck.
-
18-year-old woman dead after ‘mass casualty’ highway crash in N.B.
One person died and seven were injured in a head on crash on Route 115 near Irishtown, N.B. Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories are set to lay down rules for their upcoming leadership race
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are set to meet this afternoon to hammer out rules for the party's upcoming leadership race.
-
Pedestrian involved in crash, Winnipeg police investigating
Winnipeg police is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.
-
Winnipeg Humane Society dealing with more dogs than space at shelter
The Winnipeg Humane Society is experiencing a sudden influx of puppies and is running out of room.
Calgary
-
WestJet forced to cancel over 100 flights across prairies Saturday as de-icing fluid falters in extreme cold
The polar vortex continues to impact WestJet’s operations across the west, the airline announced in a Saturday media release.
-
Extreme cold causes state of local emergency to be declared on Siksika Nation
A state of local emergency was declared on Siksika Nation Saturday morning due to the extreme cold.
-
Wrangler power play fizzles at Saddledome as Reign rule 2-1
The Wrangler power play short-circuited Friday night, and that was all it took to end a three-game winning streak, with Calgary falling to the Ontario Reign 2-1.
Edmonton
-
Maskwacis RCMP locate vehicle, driver involved in fatal Jan. 7 hit-and-run
Maskwacis RCMP confirmed Saturday that they have located the vehicle and identified the driver and passengers involved in an early January fatal hit-and-run that killed a 24-year-old pedestrian.
-
Grid alert issued as Alberta sets record for power consumption
The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) issued a grid alert for power consumption on Friday.
-
Nixon accuses Sohi of 'bizarre decision' on homelessness while vacationing in Hawaii
An Alberta minister is accusing Edmonton's mayor of "playing political games" by proposing "a housing and houselessness emergency" while on vacation in Hawaii.
Vancouver
-
Here are all 56 low temperature records tied or broken in B.C. on Friday
Dozens of temperature records were broken in B.C. on Friday, as an "entrenched" Arctic air mass lingered over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Someone in Coquitlam called 911 last year because their burger was cold and they wanted a refund
Coquitlam RCMP has an in-house 911 call centre. Last year, it received some ridiculous emergency calls.
-
Sudbury police arrest B.C. man for local home invasion, robbery
Sudbury police have arrested a 37-year-old man from British Columbia in relation to a recent robbery and a home invasion that occurred in the community last month.