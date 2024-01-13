Ontario baker 'kneads' final push to roll into finals of The Greatest Baker contest

After moving to Canada from Ukraine eight years ago, Ohla Prytkova said she took up baking as a hobby and a way to relieve some stress. Now, the mother of two co-owns the Happiness Café in London, Ont., with her husband.

"When I was baking at home and shared with my friends and family, one of our friends said, ‘Oh this is a box of happiness!’" said Prytkova.

Her experience comes from working in a small chocolate shop in Winnipeg, where she said she learned the ins and outs of how to run a business and make delicious treats. After deciding to move to London, Ohla and her husband opened up their bakery five years ago on Wellington Street.

"Of course it was kind of not easy process just because of a new country, language we don't know all the rules," explained Prytkova.

But despite the challenges they faced, they persevered -- and this past November, Ohla decided to showcase her talents by entering the international competition Cake Boss Buddy Valastro’s “The Greatest Baker” contest.

"It’s going across Canada and the U.S., so to bring this tittle to London, it will be huge," said Ohla.

Bakers from across Canada and America are placed into groups. After multiple rounds of public voting, one competitor will come out on top.

Prytkova hopes that will be her, but she is currently in eighth place in her group and needs votes to propel her into the semi-finals by Thursday.

The winner will receive $10,000, have their work shared in Bake from Scratch Magazine and meet the cake boss himself.

"Your vote means the world to me, it will be huge achievement to the city, to our business and to me personally as well,” said Prytkova.

You can help roll Prytkova into the semi-finals by voting here.