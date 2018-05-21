

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Ontario Liberals are putting the New Democrats in the crosshairs as

campaigning heats up ahead of the June 7 provincial election.

The Liberals have an event planned for this morning to highlight what they call the "numerous fiscal mistakes" contained in the NDP platform.

Yesterday, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath admitted to an accounting error that added $1.4 billion to her party's annual deficit projections.

Horwath for her part will hold a rally in Brampton, Ont., this afternoon.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne makes an announcement at a Mexican restaurant in Toronto this morning, followed by a speech this evening at a community dinner in the city's East York neighbourhood.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has a pair of events in Nobleton, Ont., on his itinerary, including a stop at a local bakery and a visit to the Nobleton Fair.