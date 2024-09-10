Online reporting of crimes now available in Sarnia

The Sarnia Police Service’s (SPS) online reporting is now available on their website.

SPS says online reporting has been upgraded to improve the look and functionality of this service.

The following crimes are now able to be reported online:

Bicycle theft

Community concern

Fraud under $5,000

Graffiti/tagging

Lost/stolen ID

Noise complaint

Property damage under $5,000

Property theft under $5,000

Shoplifting

Submit crime tip

Theft from vehicle

Traffic concern

“Online reporting is intended to provide an alternate non-emergency reporting option for the public. If you do not have access to online reporting, you may call our non-emergency line at 519-344-8861,” a statement from SPS reads.

For emergencies including serious crimes in progress, please call 911.