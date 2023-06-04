One person sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Wortley Village

Police continue to investigate after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and two cars sent one person to hospital on Saturday afternoon.

According to the London Police Service, at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Tecumseh Avenue East and Cathcart Street for a report of a multi-vehicle collision involving two cars and a motorcycle.

A man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and police said is in fair condition.

The occupants of the other two vehicles, including two children, were uninjured in the crash.

The intersection was closed for a time while emergency crews attended the scene, but it has since been reopened.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

A three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Tecumseh Avenue East and Cathcart Street in London, Ont. sent one person to hospital on June 3, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)