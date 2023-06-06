One person sent to hospital after crash with tractor trailer

An investigation is underway after a crash between a car and a transport truck on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Highbury Avenue near Ron McNeil Line, north of St. Thomas.

According to Central Elgin District Fire Chief Murray DeCorte, a southbound car crossed over the centre line, colliding with a northbound transport truck.

The car ended up on its roof in the ditch and the driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle. He was then taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

According to OPP, Highbury Avenue is closed to traffic at Ferguson Line and Ron McNeil Line. Mapleton Line traffic is unable to access Highbury Avenue while crews investigate.

— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale