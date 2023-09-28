London

    • One person sent to hospital after crash on Highway 402 Wednesday night

    Emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 402 near Delaware, Ont. on Sept. 27, 2023. (CTV News London) Emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 402 near Delaware, Ont. on Sept. 27, 2023. (CTV News London)

    A crash on Highway 402 just west of London sent one person to hospital on Wednesday night.

    The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near Delaware, Ont., where traffic was impacted for a construction zone.

    A sedan crashed into the back of a transport truck at approximately 8 p.m.

    Strathroy-Caradoc firefighters had to help the driver of the car out of the vehicle, and told CTV News London they had serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

    1940-2023

    1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82

    British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.

