One person sent to hospital after crash on Highway 402 Wednesday night

A crash on Highway 402 just west of London sent one person to hospital on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near Delaware, Ont., where traffic was impacted for a construction zone.

A sedan crashed into the back of a transport truck at approximately 8 p.m.

Strathroy-Caradoc firefighters had to help the driver of the car out of the vehicle, and told CTV News London they had serious, but non-life threatening injuries.