One person dies in house fire in Norfolk County

London, Ont. -

Provincial police say that one occupant of a home in Norfolk County has died following a fire at the residence.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Turkey Point Road shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a house engulfed in flames.

Crews arrived to find a fully involved blaze.

One person was able to escape along with two dogs, however a second individual was not accounted for according to police.

When the fire was under control the missing individual was found inside the home and pronounced deceased.

The fire remains under investigation and the office of the Ontario Fire Marshall has been contacted.

Turkey Point Road was closed between Charlotteville Roads 10 and 11.

Crews had to transport water into the location in order to battle the blaze.