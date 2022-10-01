One person dead after house fire near Newbury, Ont. 

One person is dead after a house fire near Newbury, Ont. Saturday morning.

OPP and Chatham-Kent Fire responded to 696 Cameron Road between Newbury and Bothwell for reports of a structure fire around 7 a.m.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has two investigators on scene and will provide more information shortly.

Caregivers for the elderly woman are at the scene and speaking with fire officials and OPP.

This is a developing story, more details to come.