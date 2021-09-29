One new death, 13 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London as rates flatten

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday, as the first school closure due to an outbreak took effect.

The region now has a total of 13,977 cases and 239 deaths, with 13,586 cases resolved leaving 153 active. There are 4,250 cases with a variant of concern.

The death, a man in his 70s, is not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

Wednesday's count lowers the seven-day moving average to 16.1 daily cases. The last time the average was that low was in mid-August.

During a virtual briefing Wednesday, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said the region has largely seen flat COVID-19 rates, and even a slight decline over the past five to six weeks.

"This is truly a tremendous accomplishment on behalf of the whole community. It means that the vaccinations are working, it means that our masking policies are working, it means that people are doing many things to protect themselves, their families and the community, and that is exactly what we need to continue to hold this fourth wave at bay."

Of the cases with an episode date in the last six weeks, 82.3 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 86.1 per cent of hospitalizations and 83.3 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 15 inpatients with COVID-19 -- one more than on Tuesday -- with seven in adult critical care.

There are ongoing outbreaks at five schools or day care facilities in the region including; Lord Elgin Public School, École élémentaire La Pommeraie, Ekcoe Central School, Wilfrid Jury Public School and Kidlogic London. An outbreak at Angels Daycares Arva has been declared over.

Lord Elgin has been closed due to climbing cases, students will learn virtually until the school reopens on Oct. 5. It is the first outbreak-related closure this school year.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – nine new, 32 active, 4,274 total, 4,156 resolved, 86 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 11 active, 2,313 total, 2,276 resolved, 22 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – eight new, 24 active, 2,922 total, 2,843 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 35 active, 2,162 total, 2,062 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 22 new, 79 active, 3,861 total, 3,712 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 495 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday and eight new deaths.