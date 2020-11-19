LONDON, ONT -- One person had to be rescued and taken to hospital following a kitchen fire at an address on McNay Street.

Fire crews were responding to a general alarm at 196 McNay St. just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived on scene they found a small kitchen fire and a person needing rescuing and medical attention.

An investigator has been called in to determine the origin of the fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified as well.

There is no damage estimate available at this time.