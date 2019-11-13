THAMESFORD, Ont. -- A fatal three-vehicle crash on Dundas Street (Highway 2) at 29th Line has closed the roadway east of Thamesford, Ont.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It involved a transport truck, a minivan and a pickup truck, that latter of which caught fire following the collision.

The adult female driving the minivan was transported to hospital by air ambulance but has since died.

The driver of the pickup was transported to hospital by land ambulance and treated for non-life-threatning injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or if weather or road conditions were a factor.

Dundas (Highway 2/Road 68) is closed from 31st Line to Thamesford as police continue to investigate.

No reopening time has been provided.