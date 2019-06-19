

CTV London





London Police say one man has been charged following a stabbing in Jessie Davidson Park Tuesday evening.

The victim, a 33-year-old London man, remains in hospital in critical condition.

The accused, a 32-year-old London man, has been charged with aggravated assault and has been released from hospital. He is to appear in court tomorrow.

Police responded to the park on Viscount Road just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

One man was located with serious stab wounds, while the second man was later located at hospital suffering from serious injuries.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to public safety.

The major crime section is investigating, and police are not seeking any other suspects.

Police are appealing to the public for their assistance.