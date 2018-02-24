

CTV London





A steady stream of onlookers flocked to Port Bruce Sturday after the bridge in the community collapsed the day before.

Hundreds of people came – some with cameras in tow – to photograph a truck still perched perilously on the bridge and partly in Catfish Creek.

Two videographers from Heavy Rescue: 401 were also in the Elgin County community getting footage.

At this point, it is not clear when the truck will be removed and repairs to the bridge will start, but it is causing concern.

Residents on one side of the village use the bridge to access Aylmer. This will mean another 25 to 30 minutes of driving for some.

"It’s going to be a long route, unfortunately. I guess it’s better now than in the summer when we’re really busy down here but still any time. This is a major inconvenience and it's going to be a major cost to fix it, but we got to make sure it doesn't happen again,” said Malahide Township Coun. Mark Wales.

A man who worked on the bridge as a teenager about 55 years ago said he wanted to come to see what happened.

"I never would have believed it," said Jacob Peters. "It was a lot of work. I was a 16-year-old boy looking for a job and I worked here for the summer."

Another onlooker said it is a chance to get a once-in-a-lifetime picture. "Here everybody has that opportunity to get that one shot."