Olympic swimmer Maggie Mac Neil to be inducted to London, Ont.'s Aquatic Wall of Fame

London’s very own swimming phenomenon Maggie Mac Neil will soon be inducted to the City of London’s Aquatic Wall of Fame.

She will be inducted into the category of Olympic athlete during a ceremony taking place at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre on Friday afternoon.

Also being inducted during Friday’s ceremony will be Charis Huddle and Jillian Best in the category of achievers of distinction in aquatics.

According to a press release, all three inductees will attend the ceremony.

The Wall of Fame was developed in 1992 to recognize athletes who have made a significant contribution to aquatics while representing London.

The 22-year-old Olympian took home three medals – gold, silver and bronze – during her debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics, which was held last summer in Tokyo.