Old water tower in Delaware, Ont. being demolished
The demolition of the old water tower in Delaware, Ont. continues on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London)
Marek Sutherland, CTV London
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:48PM EDT
The old water tower in Delaware, Ont. is in the process of being taken down.
The work started almost a month ago, however wind and rain have caused delays in it’s demolition.
Delaware’s new multi-million dollar tower, which was built on the same site, became operational several months ago.
Demolition on the old tower is expected to be completed by the end of the month.