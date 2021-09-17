O'Toole, Trudeau make campaign stops in London, Ont. Friday

London, Ont. -

With the election just days away, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau visited London Friday.

Speaking at a private event at the Bellamere Winery, O'Toole is the fourth party leader to visit the region.

He continued to call out the Liberals as he addressed local candidates and the media.

"Mr. Trudeau will focus on his protestors...More of the same with Mr. Trudeau or real change and ethical government with the Conservatives."

He also spoke on losing votes to the PPC saying, "Any other choice is actually a vote for Mr. Trudeau."

Trudeau, meanwhile made a surprise stop at the Storm Stayed Brewing Compay on Wharncliffe Road Friday afternoon, his second visit to the Forest City.

“We’re very very excited about the work everybody has been doing across the entire London team. Whether it’s Afeez, Peter or M. Hammoud, or just for Canada, you are stepping up in a big way to make the right choice.”

Liberal candidates Afeez Ajibowu, Peter Fragiskatos and Mohamed Hammoud are running in Elgin-Middlesex-London, London North Centre and London-Fanshawe respectively. Arielle Kayabaga is running in London West.

Both supporters and a small group of protesters were in attendance.

After speaking to the crowd, Trudeau greeted supporters and took photos before returning to the campaign bus.

The leaders likely have their eyes on London West as a potential riding that could be up for grabs after Liberal MP Kate Young announced she would not be running in the election.

While the Liberals have held the riding since 2015, prior to that it was long held by Ed Holder for the Conservatives.

Since then Holder has gone on to become London’s mayor.

O’Toole’s Conservatives will be looking to take the riding back in this election.

Earlier this week NDP Leaer Jagmeet Singh visited the area also in the hopes of swaying voters away from the Liberals, while Maxime Bernier also made a campaign stop urging voters to choose the PPC.

- With files from CTV News London's Justin Zadorsky, Bryan Bicknell and Marek Sutherland