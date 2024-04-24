Nuclear waste referendum date set for October
Residents in the Municipality of South Bruce will decide whether they want to host Canada’s first permanent nuclear waste storage facility this October.
South Bruce Council has set a date for a long awaited referendum on the proposed project of Oct. 28, 2024.
Eligible voters will be asked, “Are you in favour of the Municipality of South Bruce declaring South Bruce to be a willing host for the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s proposed deep geological repository?”
If 50 per cent of voters turn out and more than 50 per cent vote “yes,” South Bruce will declare itself a willing host for the project.
If 50 per cent of voters turn out and 50 per cent vote “no,” South Bruce will no longer be in the running for the project.
However, if fewer than 50 per cent of voters end up voting in the referendum, South Bruce Council will decide whether the community will move forward in the process or not.
Graphics show what a deep geological repository to store Canada’s used nuclear fuel bundles might look like. (Source: Nuclear Waste Management Organization)
For the past 25 years, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization has been looking for a community willing to host Canada’s 5.6 million radioactive used nuclear fuel bundles in a massive underground facility.
The only two communities left in the running for the project are the Municipality of South Bruce, north of Wingham, and the community of Ignace in northern Ontario.
The $26 billion project would mean thousands of jobs for the host community over the 170 year lifespan of the proposed facility.
It would also mean housing Canada’s most radioactive waste forever.
South Bruce Council said there will seven days of advance voting ahead of the referendum date.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec nurse had to clean up after husband's death in Montreal hospital
On a night she should have been mourning, a nurse from Quebec's Laurentians region says she was forced to clean up her husband after he died at a hospital in Montreal.
'Anything to win': Trudeau says as Poilievre defends meeting protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of welcoming 'the support of conspiracy theorists and extremists,' after the Conservative leader was photographed meeting with protesters, which his office has defended.
'My stomach dropped': Winnipeg man speaks out after being criminally harassed following single online date
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
What is changing about Canada's capital gains tax and how does it impact me?
The federal government's proposed change to capital gains taxation is expected to increase taxes on investments and mainly affect wealthy Canadians and businesses. Here's what you need to know about the move.
Bank of Canada officials split on when to start cutting interest rates
Members of the Bank of Canada's governing council were split on how long the central bank should wait before it starts cutting interest rates when they met earlier this month.
Pilot reported fire onboard plane carrying fuel, attempted to return to Fairbanks just before crash
One of the two pilots aboard an airplane carrying fuel reported there was a fire on the airplane shortly before it crashed and burned outside Fairbanks, killing both people on board, a federal aviation official said Wednesday.
'One of the single most terrifying things ever': Ontario couple among passengers on sinking tour boat in Dominican Republic
A Toronto couple are speaking out about their 'extremely dangerous' experience on board a sinking tour boat in the Dominican Republic last week.
7 surveillance videos linked to extortions of South Asian home builders in Edmonton released
The Edmonton Police Service has released a number of surveillance videos related to a series of extortion cases in the city now dubbed 'Project Gaslight.'
Ukraine uses long-range missiles secretly provided by U.S. to hit Russian-held areas, officials say
Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles provided secretly by the United States, bombing a Russian military airfield in Crimea last week and Russian forces in another occupied area overnight, American officials said Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.