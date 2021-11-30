'Nothing to indicate intentional act': Several pedestrians struck in London, Ont.

London, Ont. -

Several pedestrians were taken to hospital after they were struck by driver in a vehicle in west London, Ont, Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Riverside Drive and Wonderland Road around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a collision involving multiple pedestrians.

Media officer with the London Police Services (LPS) Constable Sandasha Bough etells CTV News London there is no information available at this time on the ages of the people involved but injuries range from minor to life threatening.

Media reports say as many as eight individuals were taken to hospital or assessed by first responders. An official number of people injured has not been released as of Wednesday morning.

Carlos Talero witnessed the crash and recounted what he saw to CTV News London.

“I didn’t see the pedestrian[s], I was focused on the car in front of me because this crazy driver was very fast and really close to us,” said Talero. “[The driver] was very fast on Riverside... and [the driver] just didn’t stop at the red light. This [driver] didn’t stop at all.” Carlos Talero speaks with CTV News London about what he saw during a crash involving multiple pedestrians and vehicles, Nov. 30, 2021. (Jaden Lee-Lincoln / CTV News)

Police have not said if speed was a factor as they have not released any details of their investigation at this time due to it being in the early stages.

Bough says multiple vehicles are involved and the pedestrians were struck on a path along Riverside Drive near the entrance to an apartment building.

The crash was not a police chase and is not considered a hit-and-run crash, according to Brough.

While it is still early on in the investigation, police say there is nothing to indicate that this was an intentional act.

The distinction comes at a time when London continues to grapple with the events of June 6, when a driver allegedly targetted a family in West London leaving four members of the same family killed, and a young boy seriously injured.

Police Chief Steve Williams took to twitter to urge Londoners to avoid further specualation regarding the collision.

"Avoid speculation about the nature of the incident. We must let the officers do their jobs," wrote Williams.

Meanwhile condolences began pouring in online including from London's Mayor Ed Holder.

I am praying tonight for those injured near Wonderland and Riverside, and thinking of their families. You are in our hearts. My thoughts are also with our first responders who arrived at the scene earlier this evening, and those who remain there at this hour. #ldnont — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) December 1, 2021

Wonderland Road was closed between Springbank Drive and Kingsway Avenue and Riverside Drive was closed between Braemar Crescent and Warren Road.

As of Wednesday morning the area has once again opened to traffic.

— With files from CTV London's Daryl Newcombe and Jaden Lee-Lincoln